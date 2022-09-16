Rasmussen Poll: Republican Lead on Generic Ballot Shrinks to One Point

The Republican candidate’s lead over a Democrat on the generic congressional ballot is now only one point, a Rasmussen Reports poll revealed Friday.

Fifty-three days away from the 2022 midterm election, as the Republicans look to retake control of Congress, the most recent Rasmussen Reports survey showed that the GOP has lost the majority of its lead while only leading by one point.

Forty-three percent of likely U.S. voters said they would elect a Republican, while 42 percent said they would vote for the Democrat. Five percent also said they would vote for another candidate, and the other ten said they were unsure.

Nevertheless, the one-point lead comes less than two months before the election. With only two months to go, there is still time for the generic ballot to move either way before November. However, the Republicans have led on the generic ballot all year.

Rasmussen noted that in September 2018 — before Democrats took the House for the first time in eight years — they had a five-point advantage on the generic congressional ballot, 47 percent to 42 percent. But as the 2018 November midterm election neared, the margins between Democrats and Republicans became extremely close: Republicans had 46 percent to 45 percent for Democrats — which is what the generic ballot is currently showing.

In this poll, the Republican party showed a slight lead with independents over Democrats. Among voters not affiliated with either major party, 34 percent said they would vote for the GOP candidate, while only 31 percent said they would vote for the Democrat candidate.

Additionally, 23 percent of black voters and 38 percent of other minority groups said they would vote for the Republican candidate if the election were held today. A Democrat candidate would garner support from 61 percent of black voters and 41 percent of other minority groups.

Furthermore, there is a difference in voter intensity between the parties, with 86 percent of Republican voters saying they would vote for their own party’s congressional candidate and only 85 percent of Democrats saying the same thing.

The Rasmussen Reports survey was conducted from September 11 to 15 and questioned 2,500 likely United States voters. The survey had a two percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.