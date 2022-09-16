Ron Johnson Demands Gary Peters Retract False ‘Russian Disinformation’ Claim After Hunter’s Laptop Authenticity 

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is demanding Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) retract his false allegations that the 2020 Hunter Biden laptop reporting was a Russian disinformation campaign — given the laptop has been confirmed as authentic now even by the establishment media, well after it was originally confirmed by Breitbart News’s Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris before the election.

“Do you want to retract that false allegation now? Now that we know that the Hunter Biden laptop is accurate?” Johnson questioned Peters in a Senate committee hearing. “There’s not been one scintilla of information in [the report] that’s ever been refuted. It was 100 percent accurate.”

Peters wryly responded, “let’s just focus on” the topic at hand.

In 2020, Peters and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) issued a press release that suggested Hunter’s laptop was disinformation intended to disrupt President Joe Biden’s political hopes.

“It is unconscionable that the Chairmen are continuing to advance false information intended to undermine our democratic process at the expense of the bipartisan work we should be doing to protect our national security,” Peters wrote of Johnson’s belief that Hunter’s laptop was authentic.

“This sham investigation was an attempted political hit job facilitated by the State Department, and rooted in the disinformation pushed by a pro-Russia operative and Russian asset who is under U.S. sanction,” Wyden added.

Senator Ron Johnson (R) tore into Senate Chair Gary Peters (D) over his false statements on Hunter Biden's laptop being Russian disinformation. "Do you want to retract that false allegation now?" pic.twitter.com/xfktijegiZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 15, 2022

As many as 15 media personalities claimed Hunter’s laptop emails were likely Russian disinformation, including ex-CNN anchor Brian Stelter, who will go to Harvard to teach about media. Many media outlets used Politico’s now-debunked infamous article that detailed 51 intel officials’ belief the laptop was Russian propaganda. Yet the intel letter Politico reported actually suggested the opposite. CNN confirmed the laptop’s authenticity 532 days after its initial reporting.

Peters refusal to admit he was wrong comes as Johnson and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) demanded FBI officials answer questions in August about undermining the Bureau’s investigation into the Biden family’s sketchy business, after the agency falsely claimed at the time that the senators were involved in a “Russian disinformation” scheme.

Grassley has also demanded former FBI agent Tim Thibault answer questions before the Senate about allegedly shutting down the FBI’s 2020 probe into Hunter Biden’s laptop. Grassley asserted that Thibault “shut down” a totally separate probe that is likely unrelated to the ongoing criminal probe concerning reported tax fraud by the president’s son.

A 2017 email from Hunter’s laptop revealed that a business deal between Hunter’s former business associate Tony Bobulinski, the Biden family, and high-ranking members of the Chinese Communist Party would include ten percent “held by H for the big guy ?” Bobulinski confirmed “the reference to ‘the big guy’ in the much-publicized May 13, 2017 e-mail was in fact a reference to Joe Biden.”

Bobulinski has reportedly not been called to testify before a grand jury assembled by President Joe Biden’s Justice Department to probe the reported tax fraud into Hunter.

Republicans are eager to investigate Hunter’s laptop because Joe Biden has been involved in the family business at least 17 times, though Joe Biden and his staff have claimed seven times the president has had no part in the family business.

Sixty-two percent of registered voters believe Joe Biden likely consulted and perhaps profited from Biden family business deals. Fifty-eight percent of voters believed Joe Biden played a role in his family’s business. Sixty percent said Hunter Biden has sold “influence and access” to the president.

Hunter Biden is the subject of a brand new narrative film, My Son Hunter, marking Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution. The film was directed by Robert Davi (Goonies, License to Kill, Die Hard) and stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor, and The Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Dead Pool, Heist) as a Secret Service agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden. It was produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Gosnell movie, FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers) from the Unreported Story Society. The film is available RIGHT NOW for Streaming and Downloading at MySonHunter.com. The trailer below has been viewed almost 5 million times across social media.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.