Joe Concha: Media Not Interested in Fact-checking Biden

The establishment media show a sudden lack of interest in fact-checking President Joe Biden, despite ample opportunities to do so — and despite their obsession with fact-checking President Donald Trump, noted Joe Concha in an op-ed Sunday at The Hill.

In an article titled “Why has fact-checking disappeared under Biden,” Concha wrote:

Fact-checking under President Trump was a bustling business. Seemingly every day, and sometimes by the hour, the 45th president’s every word was scrutinized, which all comes with the job. But under President Biden, fact checkers are enjoying what feels like extended vacations or have simply checked out in terms of scrutinizing the many ways that he is misleading the public. … Last week, Biden claimed the Inflation Reduction Act, which numerous studies have concluded will do almost nothing to reduce inflation, had already “helped reduce inflation at the kitchen table.” In a related story, food prices rose again in August, with the Consumer Price Index up 10.6 percent year-over-year.