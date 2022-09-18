Sanctuary County: Three-Time Deported Illegal Alien Arrested for Possibly 21 Sexual Assaults

An illegal alien, deported three times from the United States, has been arrested in the sanctuary county of Fairfax County, Virginia, for possibly 21 sexual assaults, police reveal.

Juan Rodriguez Alfaro, a 42-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, was arrested last week on charges that he carried out multiple sexual assaults on women and girls on a nature trail in Fairfax County.

Police said Alfaro is possibly linked to at least 21 sexual assaults in the area and in some cases, they said he was naked. Before his arrest, in a separate 2021 case, Alfaro was wanted for attempted rape and sexual assault in Suffolk County, New York — another sanctuary jurisdiction.

In that case, Suffolk County police said Alfaro attacked a woman who was jogging and attempted to rape her. Alfaro was allegedly wearing only a tank top at the time.

At the time of the alleged sexual assault in New York, Alfaro had been deported from the U.S. three times, according to officials at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Like New York state, Fairfax County has sanctuary policies on the books that prevent local law enforcement from turning criminal illegal aliens over to ICE agents for arrest and deportation.

Alfaro remains in police custody in Fairfax County. ICE officials have filed a detainer to request that Alfaro be turned over to their custody if he is released at any time. Fairfax County officials, as a result of their sanctuary policies, are likely to deny the request.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.