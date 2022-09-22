Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) believes a Republican-controlled House could “absolutely” create a select committee to investigate the “big guy,” she exclusively told Breitbart News Thursday.

Mace, a strong voice on the House Oversight Committee, said she “wouldn’t be surprised if there are members in the conference” who are exploring a select committee to investigate Hunter and President Joe Biden’s business dealings. A select committee is a type of temporary committee created to conduct investigations or consider other measures on a specific topic.

“I think it can be done over oversight. There’s plenty there [to investigate],” Mace told Breitbart News. “But if that is not enough, once the traditional committee process investigates – then by all means – a special committee would be another option, absolutely.”

“We know who the ‘big guy’ is who is getting a cut,” she added, referring to Joe Biden. “I think no matter what, whether it’s going to be a special committee or via oversight, there is going to be a role for Congress in particular on vetting out corruption.”

Mace’s openness to a select committee, similar to the Democrats’ partisan January 6 committee, comes as Rep. Matt Geatz (R-FL) told Breitbart News in August the creation of a select committee has been discussed among GOP members. “I can tell you all the discussions I’ve had with my colleagues have been positive about a select committee,” he said.

“I’m not suggesting we establish a select committee for political payback — but to look into very legitimate concerns about influence peddling and compromise and leverage that may exist today over the Biden family,” he said.

Recent polling shows 62 percent of registered voters believe Joe Biden likely consulted and perhaps profited from Biden family business deals. Fifty-eight percent of voters believed Joe Biden played a role in his family’s business. Sixty percent said Hunter Biden has sold “influence and access” to the president.

Mace’s reference to the “big guy” refers to a 2017 email from Hunter’s laptop that revealed a business deal between Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski, the Biden family, and high-ranking members of the Chinese Communist Party would include ten percent “held by H for the big guy?”

Joe Biden in 2019: “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.” Hunter in 2017: “please have keys made available for my new office mates: Joe Biden…” The keys were for Hunter’s business that sold American natural gas to China. pic.twitter.com/DHF2feAiwU — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) September 21, 2022

Bobulinski confirmed “the reference to ‘the big guy’ in the much-publicized May 13, 2017 e-mail was in fact a reference to Joe Biden.

President Joe Biden and his staff have claimed at least seven times the president has had no part in the family business, but evidence shows he has been involved in at least 17 instances.

