Two whistleblowers are willing to help Republicans investigate the Biden family business schemes if the GOP retakes the House come November, Rep. James Comer (R-KY) told Just the News Thursday.

Whistleblowers willing to speak with Republicans could uncover just how entrenched President Joe Biden has been in the family business. Joe Biden has denied he has spoken to Hunter even once about the business, though a voicemail from Joe Biden left on Hunter’s phone directly contradicts the president’s claims.

Comer, who is the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, said the whistleblowers are Hunter’s former business partners who were involved in the Biden family business scheme of enabling an energy company linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to acquire American natural gas in 2017, Breitbart News reported in November 2021.

Hunter was working between 2017 and 2018 with CEFC, the CCP-linked Chinese energy giant, to secure at least 21 energy deals, including acquiring pipelines, drilling exploration firms, liquified natural gas (LNG) export terminals, and LNG trade deals. In tandem with Gongwen Dong, a Chinese investor, Hunter was working many of his deals under the entity Hudson West III LLC partnership.

Comer said this week on Fox News that Joe Biden was involved in the scheme to sell American energy assets to the Chinese. Hunter Biden apparently told CEFC that Joe Biden “was going to be a major investor” in the enterprise, and would even have a key to access the entity’s headquarters.

“Joe Biden profited from Hunter Biden or others’ shady business dealings with foreign adversaries opposed to U.S. interests,” a Republican Oversight Committee aide told Breitbart News in a statement.

Sixty-two percent of registered voters believe Joe Biden likely consulted and perhaps profited from Biden family business deals, recent polling revealed. Fifty-eight percent of voters believe Joe Biden played a role in his family’s business. Sixty percent say Hunter Biden has sold “influence and access” to the president.

🚨@GOPoversight uncovered a plan by the Biden family to sell U.S. natural gas reserves to China. Chinese business partners provided the Biden family detailed maps identifying critical U.S. gas reserves. It's not just Hunter. Joe Biden was deeply involved. @FoxNews @seanhannity pic.twitter.com/3iYn0gIkMd — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) September 21, 2022

Speaking with Just the News, Comer said “Hunter Biden’s company Hudson West III was negotiating a deal with the Chinese energy company CEFC to not only purchase American natural gas, but also to try to start purchasing interest in American drillers for natural gas so they can start to take control of the American natural gas industry through the drillers.

“We have two whistleblowers,” Comer continued. “And I’m confident they’re going to come forward in a Republican majority when I can conduct hearings, and I have the gavel for oversight, to tell us in detail what their objectives were. And these people were associates of Hunter Biden. And the ultimate goal — and the Bidens knew this — was for China to start to take ownership in all the different parts of the natural gas industry in the United States.”

Comer has asked the Treasury Department for Hunter’s financial records related to the Chinese energy scheme, but without Republicans holding the House majority, it is only optional for the department to hand them over.

Republicans are weighing whether to create a select committee to investigate the Biden family, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told Breitbart News in August. The select committee would be formed of members with expertise from a variety of House committees. A select committee is a type of temporary committee created to conduct investigations or consider other measures on a specific topic.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) told Breitbart News exclusively on Thursday that a Republican-controlled House could “absolutely” create a select committee to investigate the “big guy.”

