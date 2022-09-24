Firebombed Pregnancy Center Sues for Surveillance Footage from Attack 

The president of a pregnancy center that far-left radical pro-abortion protesters firebombed over the summer filed a lawsuit to retrieve video surveillance of the attack from federal authorities.

In early June, one of CompassCare Pregnancy Services’ locations in Amherst, New York, was attacked by far-left radicals. The pro-abortion perpetrators spray-painted “Jane was here” on the building, damaged the building, and burned portions of it.

Unfortunately, the attack on the CompassCare location was just one of the hundreds of such attacks on pro-life organizations, churches, and pregnancy centers since the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade leaked in May.

The CompassCare attack was attributed to Jane’s revenge, which has taken credit for various attacks on pregnancy centers nationwide.

As Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow detailed in his “Summer of Rage” series, Jane’s Revenge is one of several militant groups violently targeting pro-life institutions.

The “Summer of Rage” series revealed that one conservative advocacy group complained about being harassed by far-left groups just weeks before Jane’s Revenge members firebombed its offices.

The Family Research Council reported that as of September 22 there have been more than 100 incidents of violence against pro-life institutions since May.

James Harden, president and CEO of CompassCare Pregnancy Services, provided the FBI with surveillance footage and a “mountain of other evidence” shortly after the attack. However, Harden could not copy the footage before giving it to law enforcement because of damage to the building.

Harden has asked the FBI and local law enforcement for access to the footage, but they only showed him still images taken from the video.

After months of no action being taken against the attack’s perpetrators, Harden filed a lawsuit asking a judge to order law enforcement to turn over the footage, Catholic News Agency (CNA) reported.

“Time is of the essence to commence a civil litigation because the longer time goes by the more likely it will be that those responsible for the firebombing will spoliate other evidence,” the complaint reads.

Harden told CNA:

The public has a right to know what’s going on. There is a serious sickness in the body politic of America and the FBI isn’t even talking about it. It’s the largest law enforcement agency on the globe and it appears that they’re treating this like some sort of bubble gum theft.

The surveillance footage reportedly shows “multiple perpetrators,” clear figures, and license plates that Harden said would make identification of the perpetrators possible.

Law enforcement in this case seems to be following President Joe Biden’s lead by ignoring another example of the systematic attacks on pregnancy centers.

“These attacks have generated minimal acknowledgement, much less a response, from the Biden administration and federal law enforcement, who steadfastly track—and prosecute—incidents targeting abortion providers,” Breitbart News reported.

Due to the administration’s few words on the acts of violence against pregnancy centers, Reps. Chris Smith (R-NJ) and Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) recently introduced the Protect Pregnancy Care Centers Act of 2022, which among other things, would require Biden to update Americans on how his administration is investigating and prosecuting those who engage in “domestic violent extremism” against pro-life institutions.

However, while the Republican party is still the minority party in Congress, it is unlikely the bill will go anywhere, given that House Democrats voted to kill a resolution that would have condemned the violent attacks on pregnancy centers, churches, and other pro-life institutions.

