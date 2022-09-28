Wisconsin state Sen. Brad Pfaff, attempting to run as a moderate Democrat in Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District, campaigned with pro-defund the police U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes this week.

Pfaff held a virtual campaign event this week with Wisconsin’s Democrat pro-defund the police U.S. Senate candidate.

In response, the campaign for Republican Derrick Van Orden, a retired Navy SEAL running against Pfaff to replace retiring embattled Rep. Ron Kind (D), released a statement saying that campaigning with Barnes “firmly” plants himself in the defund the police camp.

Barnes, who Pfaff campaigned with, was recently in the news after he was forced to admit he had not received endorsements from active duty police officers, while his Republican opponent is endorsed by 51 Wisconsin sheriffs in a bipartisan effort.

As Breitbart News has previously written about Barnes:

In the past, the Democrat pushed the notion that the public needs to defund the “over-bloated” police departments and has been pictured with an “abolish ICE” shirt, which was referring to the movement to get rid of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) department. Additionally, in 2020, he claimed that “police don’t prevent crimes from happening” and said that it is “unfortunate” prisoners do not have the right to vote. Wisconsin Right Now also reported that during his time as lieutenant governor, he had allowed at least 884 convicted criminals back onto the streets by releasing them on parole. The 884 includes 270 murderers and attempted murderers, as well as at least 44 child rapists. If Barnes was elected to the Senate, he has also already iterated that he would be in favor of eliminating the filibuster in the upper chamber and is “more than willing to have that conversation” to pack the Supreme Court to have a far-left majority.

Interestingly enough, Pfaff, like Barnes, appears to also have virtually no support from active police officers. Pfaff’s campaign website does not show that he has any endorsements from law-enforcement officials. However, it does show that he has the endorsement of Kind, the current congressman who announced his retirement last year after multiple scandals were unearthed around him.

On the other hand, Van Orden has the bipartisan endorsement of 16 of the 19 Sheriffs in the congressional district, along with the Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police and the Milwaukee Police Association.

Additionally, Pfaff announced on Wednesday that he was “proud” to receive an endorsement from National Abortion Rights Action League (NARAL) Pro-Choice America PAC. NARAL has backed the defund the police movement. In 2021, the group expressed on Twitter that “It’s past time to defund the police.”

“After multiple failed attempts to change the culture of policing, it’s clear that police have not succeeded in reckoning with the generations of systemic racism, oppression, and state violence it has engaged in. We must continue to do better,” NARAL added.

Brad @pfaff4congress bragging about getting support from a defund the police group. #WI03 pic.twitter.com/gehwVXPwgV — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) September 28, 2022

Van Orden released a statement on Pfaff campaigning Barnes, stating that he “will always Back the Blue.”

“Unlike Pfaff and Barnes, I do not look at Law Enforcement as adversaries, I see them and their families as some of the bravest amongst us,” Van Orden continued. “They head off to work or watch their loved ones walk out the door every day without knowing if they will come home. They protect our families as we sleep and deserve our utmost respect.”

The retired Navy SEAL added, “Our country is suffering from the worst crime wave in my lifetime, and it is about time we recognize and thank the men and women who stand between us and the breach.”

Some other Democrats who attended the campaign event were Nevada’s Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, North Carolina’s Senate candidate Cheri Beasley, and California’s Rep. Adam Schiff.