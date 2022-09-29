Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan has the advantage over her Democrat opponent, Tina Kotek, in the deep blue state of Oregon, according to two new polls.

According to an independent survey of 600 likely voters commissioned by The Oregonian released on Thursday, Drazan has 32 percent support compared to Kotek’s 31 percent.

Drazan is the former state House Republican leader, while Kotek served as the state Speaker of the House.

The Democrat vote is likely being split by Betsy Johnson, a former Democrat who is running as an independent. Johnson earned 18 percent support in The Oregonian’s poll.

Lewis & Clark College political science professor Ben Gaskins said Drazan has the advantage by focusing on “bread-and-butter economic issues like gas prices, inflation, crime.”

Drazan would be the first Republican governor Oregon has had in over 35 years if elected to office.

In a separate poll by Clout Research also released Thursday, Drazan similarly led the Democrat candidate. Clout Research’s survey found that Drazan had 38 percent support compared to Kotek’s 35 percent.

Johnson also polled at 16 percent in the second survey.

Drazan Communications Director John Burke said the latest polls show that “the momentum is firmly on” Drazan’s side.

Burke told Breitbart News:

Christine Drazan stands at the doorstep of history and is well-positioned to win this crucial election for the people of Oregon. With multiple polls showing her leading both of her opponents, it’s clear that the momentum is firmly on her side. Christine is ready to deliver results and forge a new direction for families across Oregon. Every Oregonian who wants to save our state must make their voice heard as we enter the final month of this race.

The Clout Research survey also found that 59 percent of voters feel Oregon is headed in the wrong direction.

Independent voters contributed to Drazan’s advantage in the poll, as she earned 40 percent support from unaffiliated voters, compared to Kotek’s 16 percent support.

“While Democrats have dominated recent election cycles in Oregon, the turn of Independent voters against the Democrat in this race marks a turning point in a state as blue as they come, as economic and social concerns rise in the minds of voters,” a Cloud Research press release read.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.