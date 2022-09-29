Report: Elite Colorado Resorts Panic as Migrants May Be Bused to Their Areas

Officials representing Colorado towns with elite ski resorts are worried they may be the next spot where Republican governors bus or fly border crossers and illegal aliens.

For months, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) have been busing thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens to sanctuary cities like New York City, New York, Washington, D.C., and Chicago, Illinois.

Similarly, this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) flew about 50 illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts where former President Obama owns a 29-acre summer estate and which voted more than 80 percent for President Joe Biden.

Now, Colorado ski resort towns could be the next location where Republican governors send border crossers and illegal aliens — worrying officials.

Summit Daily reports:

Martha’s Vineyard was recently the target of what some are calling a political stunt on immigration, and that has left some Colorado officials worried.

[Emphasis added] … Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper reportedly warned Colorado mountain towns to prepare for the possibility that migrants could be relocated to Colorado, Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula said at the Summit Board of County Commissioners work session meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27. [Emphasis added] … “I don’t think it’s going to happen here,” Mamula said. “In Aspen and Vail, maybe, some more high profile places, but — if it does — we need to react quickly like Martha’s Vineyard did so that we can do the right thing for these people.” [Emphasis added]

In the case of the illegal alien flight to Martha’s Vineyard, new arrivals were bused off the elite coastal island within 48 hours and sent to Joint Base Cape Cod after officials declared a “humanitarian crisis.”

Some of the illegal aliens, backed by a George Soros-funded group, are now suing DeSantis, claiming he violated their Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

The migrant buses and flights remain popular with a plurality of swing voters and the majority of Republicans.

The latest YouGov poll reveals that 44 percent of swing voters said they support governors sending border crossers and illegal aliens to sanctuary cities, along with 75 percent of GOP voters.

Likewise, 50 percent of middle-class Americans — earning $50,000 to $100,000 a year — support Republican governors busing and flying illegal aliens to sanctuary cities. The only income bracket to oppose the migrant buses and flights are those earning $100,000 or more a year.

