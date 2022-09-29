Tropical Storm Ian Expected to Make a Second U.S. Landfall

People walk along the beach looking at property damaged by Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Bonita Springs, Florida. The storm made a U.S. landfall on Cayo Costa, Florida, and brought high winds, storm surges, and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Sean Rayford/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it makes its way across Florida, but it is expected to make another U.S. landfall on Friday as South Carolina’s coast prepares for impact.

Tropical Storm Ian is now hugging Florida’s east coast, bringing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph — four mph away from a hurricane. Still, the storm is expected to make a second U.S. landfall, wreaking further havoc on the states:

A hurricane warning has been issued for South Carolina’s coast, per the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. advisory.

“Hurricane-force winds are expected across the South Carolina coast beginning early Friday, where a Hurricane Warning has been issued,” it read. 

“Hurricane conditions are possible by tonight along the coasts of northeastern Florida and Georgia, where a Hurricane Watch is in effect,” it added. 

Videos have continued to emerge across social media, showing the devastating effects of the storm as it made its way across Florida:

There were 2.02 million power outages as of 6 a.m., per Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who warned of “additional outages” as the storm batters the northeast portion of the state.

This is a developing story. Follow Breitbart New’s livewire for updates.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.