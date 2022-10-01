Parents are fighting back against leftist gender ideology being pushed in schools as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) remains silent, Michigan’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Dixon, who will appear at former President Trump’s Michigan rally later Saturday, told Breitbart News Saturday that Michigan parents are fed up with radical gender ideology being taught in schools, predicting that the state could see a similar situation to what happened in the Virginia governor’s race, as a big part of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) victory was due to education issues.

Dixon spoke about some of the wild situations that have occurred under Whitmer’s leadership, including the Michigan Department of Education instructing teachers to help children sexually transition and recommending that they hide these things from the child’s parents. Whitmer has remained silent, but Dixon has not.

“Two Board of Ed members came out and called for the state superintendent to resign, and instead the state superintendent doubled down on this radical training. We have parents across the state that are outraged, and I think you’re right. This is a very similar situation to Governor Youngkin,” she said, explaining that they are seeing parents begging schools to get back to the basics.

“In fact, in Dearborn, Michigan last week, there was a rally of between 500 and 800 parents who came out and said, ‘We want the radical sex and gender theory out of our schools. We are not okay with what we’re seeing in the schools right now,'” she said, explaining they want a focus on the basics — reading, writing, and math.

“But this was a group of, like I said, 500 to 800 Muslim and Christian parents that came together and came out and said, ‘Enough is enough. Why are we fighting this radical leftist agenda in our schools with our kids, when we are trying to get our kids back on track from a terrible crisis that happened in the state [coronavirus lockdowns] and policies that were worse than we’d seen in any other states?’ And now we have Gretchen Whitmer being silent on this,” she said, noting that the state’s attorney general also came out and said she believes there should be a drag queen in every school.

“This is not an acceptable ideology to have in our schools, and parents are going to fight back and that’s why I believe you’re right,” she said.

“What you saw in Virginia will be a winning factor here in Michigan as well.”

LISTEN:

Dixon said parents are speaking out more and more, asking to attend press conferences and giving a lot of feedback on this topic. Meanwhile, Whitmer remains silent and allows it to happen.

“The governor came out … and she said she was putting together Parents’ Council. Well, she’s never — the Parents’ Council has never said anything. She’s never actually met with the Parents’ Council that we could see because the pictures of the Parents’ Council, she’s not in them. So what is her Parents’ Council doing? And these are all also liberal activists that are on her Parents’ Council,” Dixon said.

“We’re talking to the actual conservative activists on the ground. The parents that have been working for three years to get kids back in school. The parents who are the ones who were out there saying, ‘Let our kids play sports. Let our kids go back into the classroom.’ Those are the parents who are getting out the vote. They’re going door to door. They’re getting those nontraditional midterm voters to go out and vote in the midterm. They’re saying this is the future for our children,” Dixon said, predicting that there is “nothing that will move somebody more than the idea of their child being manipulated behind their back.”