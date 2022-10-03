Former President Donald Trump is heading back to Nevada for the second time this year ahead of high-stakes midterm elections to boost Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt and gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo.

The 45th president is holding a rally on Oct. 8 at the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nevada, and is expected to deliver remarks in support of his endorsed candidates. Trump endorsed Laxalt in August of 2021 and Lombardo in April of 2022, labeling them conservative fighters in a swing state battling the infiltration of far-left ideology. Former Nevada Attorney General Laxalt is narrowly leading vulnerable incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) with 35 days left before the midterms, as is Clark County Sheriff Lombardo in the race against Gov. Steve Sisolak (D).

The rally will be the latest in a string of Trump-led events held across the country to support strong GOP candidates who could potentially shift the balance of power after a disastrous stint of one-party, Democrat-rule. Following the Nevada rally, Trump will rally for gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters on Oct. 9 The two rallies follow a rally in Michigan for gubernatorial hopeful Tudor Dixon, as well as in North Carolina for U.S. Senate candidate Congressman Ted Budd (R-NC).

Trump-backed candidates performed extremely well in the primaries — 163-10 in statewide and federal races as of August 2022 — solidifying the former president’s “king-maker” status, Breitbart News previously reported. The general elections will once again test the power of Trump’s endorsement, as GOP candidates face off against far-left, Biden-style candidates and incumbents hoping to keep control.

Disclosure: Breitbart News is represented by Cooper & Kirk, PLLC. Adam Laxalt is a partner at Cooper & Kirk. He is not actively engaged or working on any matters for Breitbart News.