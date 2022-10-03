Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is denying allegations that surfaced in the left-wing Daily Beast Monday that he paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009.

Walker told Fox News’s Sean Hannity Monday night when asked if he knew who the unnamed woman was, “I have no idea, but it is a flat-out lie.”

The Daily Beast reported earlier that evening that Walker, who is ardently and vocally pro-life, encouraged a woman to abort their unborn baby in 2009. According to the outlet:

A woman who asked not to be identified out of privacy concerns told The Daily Beast that, after she and Walker conceived a child while they were dating in 2009, he urged her to get an abortion. The woman said she had the procedure and that Walker reimbursed her for it. She supported these claims with a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, a “get well” card from Walker, and a bank deposit receipt that included an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker.

Walker told Hannity, “I can tell you right now, I never asked anyone to get an abortion. I never paid for an abortion, and it’s a lie. … They’ve jeopardized my kids. They’ve jeopardized my family. They think they can threaten me. They think they can scare me. Right now, all that’s done is that’s energized me even more.”

He also released a statement saying he intended to sue the Daily Beast for defamation:

Regarding the latest Democrat attack: pic.twitter.com/OjrDcGak95 — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 3, 2022

Compounding matters for Walker, the Georgia Republican’s outspoken son Christian, 23, lashed out at his father in a string of social media posts after the allegation about the abortion surfaced.

“Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past,” Christian wrote, accusing his father of giving their family “the middle finger” and lying to the public.

Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one. He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it. I’m done. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

Christian also charged that his father abandoned their family as he pursued a violent and debaucherous lifestyle.

“You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence,” Christian wrote.

Walker responded to his son’s accusations in a brief statement, writing, “I LOVE my son no matter what.”

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the campaign arm for Senate Republicans, is standing behind Walker amid the tumultuous bout of news.

“Democrats and the media have tried to stir up nonsense about what has or hasn’t happened in Herschel Walker’s past because they want to distract from what is happening in the present,” NRSC spokesman Chris Hartline said in a statement Monday evening, adding that incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) shares responsibility for “skyrocketing inflation, a raging border crisis, and crime in Georgia communities.”

Write to Ashley Oliver at aoliver@breitbart.com. Follow her on Twitter at @asholiver.