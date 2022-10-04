New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) is calling on the National Guard to help deal with migrant buses filled with border crossers and illegal aliens that continue arriving every week in New York City from Texas.

For months, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has been sending migrant buses to the sanctuary city of New York City — saving his state’s residents billions by shifting the economic and social burden of illegal immigration to Democrat-controlled cities.

Now, as more than 16,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have been bused to New York City from Texas and have passed through the city’s homeless shelter system, Hochul is calling on about 100 National Guard reservists to help with a new tent city where arrivals will be housed.

The Post reports:

A unit of 100 reservists has been mobilized for deployment and the soldiers “are ready to assist” at Adams’ request, according to the governor’s office. “The National Guard will provide logistical and operational support to the city’s relief center once it is ready to open,” Hochul spokesman Avi Small said Tuesday. The reservists recruited for the assignment were selected in part based on their ability to speak Spanish, a source close to the National Guard said.

Hochul is facing a tough re-election bid next month against Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) who has called on Hochul and President Joe Biden to cut incentives for illegal aliens so as not to attract them to the state.

“Governor Hochul needs to take immediate, substantive action to repeal New York’s ‘Green Light’ law, speak out against the Biden Administration’s influx of illegal immigrants into New York, and roll back the many policies that incentivize illegal entry,” Zeldin said in a press conference in August.

“The Biden Administration needs to finish construction of the border wall, end catch and release, enforce the Remain in Mexico policy, support our Customs and Border Protection officers, and stop encouraging and rewarding illegal entry,” he continued.

Migrants bused to New York City, thus far, account for just 0.32 percent of the estimated five million border crossers and illegal aliens who have crossed the southern border since Biden took office in late January 2021.

Hochul’s calling on the National Guard comes after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) made a similar move after Abbott bused just 0.01 percent of border crossers and illegal aliens — who have shown up at the nation’s southern border since Biden took office — to Chicago, Illinois.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.