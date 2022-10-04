Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) on Tuesday slammed President Joe Biden for not sharing with Florida hurricane victims his personal wealth that he could have gained from the Biden family business deals.

Tweeting a photo of a Politico caption that accused Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) of using the “president’s wallet” to restore hurricane victims, Massie responded the federal recovery funds were not Biden’s but instead belong to the taxpayer. Massie then bashed Biden for not actually donating any personal funds to hurricane victims who could benefit from his sketchy business schemes in which the president reportedly requested a ten percent cut.

“Excuse me, it’s not the President’s wallet,” Massie responded. “That’s money taken from taxpayers (many of them in Florida) by Congress. As a matter of fact, the big guy has never shared his 10% with Florida.”

Massie’s reference to “the big guy” relates to a 2017 email that shows that a business deal between Tony Bobulinski, the Biden family, and high-ranking members of the Chinese Communist Party would include 10 percent “held by H for the big guy ?” Bobulinski confirmed “the big guy” was a reference to Joe Biden.

“The identity of the ‘big guy’ has since formed part of the grand jury investigation” by Trump-appointed U.S. prosecutor David Weiss, the New York Post reported in July. CNN reported Hunter Biden could be charged in the coming months by the Justice Department for tax violations and lying to law enforcement about illegally purchasing a firearm.

Joe Biden and his staff have claimed at least seven times the president has not participated in the family business, yet evidence shows he has been involved in at least 17 instances.

Sixty-two percent of registered voters believe Joe Biden likely consulted and perhaps profited from the Biden family business dealings. Fifty-eight percent of voters believe Joe Biden played a role in his family’s business. Sixty percent said Hunter Biden has sold “influence and access” to the president.

Hunter Biden is the subject of a brand new narrative film, My Son Hunter, marking Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution. The film was directed by Robert Davi (Goonies, License to Kill, Die Hard) and stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and The Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Deadpool, Heist) as a Secret Service agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden. It was produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Gosnell movie, FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers) from the Unreported Story Society. The film is available RIGHT NOW for Streaming and Downloading at MySonHunter.com. The trailer below has been viewed almost 5 million times across social media.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.