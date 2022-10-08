Nevada Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo and U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt slammed their Democrat opponents for the state’s nearly 16 percent inflation while speaking to an energized crowd during a Trump rally in Minden, Nevada, on Saturday evening.

“If we do not finish this red wave off in 2022, we’re just going to be California,” Laxalt warned, to which the crowd responded with emphatic “boos.”

Former Nevada Attorney General Laxalt questioned the leadership of vulnerable incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and her “almost 100 percent” President Joe Biden-aligned voting record.

“She could have stood up when gas prices reached $6 in Nevada — and climbing,” he said, noting that his competitor will do “whatever it takes to win,” including packag[ing] herself as a centrist.”

Senator Cortez Masto had an opportunity to say no to Biden's war on American energy production. She could have stood up to Biden's open border policies that are fueling human trafficking and opioid overdoses. Instead, Cortez Masto was Biden's rubber stamp in the Senate. #NVsen pic.twitter.com/dyzfEA1BfE — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) October 9, 2022

“People are fed up,” he said, touting seven consecutive polls showing him ahead of Cortez Masto. “We’re doing this to save Nevada and save our great country…People are ready to save our state.”

Clark County Sheriff Lombardo asked the audience: “Is your life any better four years later?” [under Gov. Steve Sisolak’s (D) leadership].

“That’s the only question you have to ask,” he continued.

Lombardo emphasized that the government is not “supposed to work for itself” but for the American people.

“[Sisolak is] handing out taxpayer money to get him to November 8,” he said.

Both Lombardo and Laxalt have heavily campaigned on Democrats’ handling of the economy, both accusing the Democrats of aligning themselves with Joe Biden and his administration’s excessive spending. It is an effective tactic, given that the economy has repeatedly ranked as a the top issue for voters going into November, both in Nevada and nationwide, as Democrats oversee 40-year-high inflation. The most recent poll from far-left CNN showed that 44 percent of Nevadans rank the economy and inflation as the top issue, with abortion trailing far behind at 14 percent. On a national scale, voters also say they trust Republicans more than Democrats to handle the economy.

Disclosure: Breitbart News is represented by Cooper & Kirk, PLLC. Adam Laxalt is a partner at Cooper & Kirk. He is not actively engaged or working on any matters for Breitbart News.