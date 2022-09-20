Poll: Voters Trust GOP to Fix Inflation by 10 Points Ahead of Midterms

Voters trust the Republican Party over Democrats by a wide margin on the economy and economic issues ahead of the November midterm elections, a Morning Consult poll revealed Tuesday.

The poll is bad news for Democrats because President Joe Biden’s rescissory economy is the number one issue for voters.

By a margin of eight points (46-38 percent), respondents trusted Republicans over Democrats on the economy.

Republicans were trusted five percent (45-40 percent) more on the issue of creating economic opportunity through employment than Democrats.

Voters also trust Republicans by ten points to solve Biden’s soaring inflation (46-36 percent) over Democrats.

The poll sampled 2,005 registered voters from September 16-18 with a two-point margin of error.

According to a recent Ipsos poll, the nation’s top issues remained Biden’s struggling economy, specifically inflation (30 percent), and immigration (eight percent). Crime (eight percent) rounded out the top three most important issues for Americans.

Americans are suffering. “People have told me I lost weight, but I can’t afford groceries,” comedian Gary DeNoia told the New York Post. “I used to go shopping and plan my meals for the week. But [now] a FAGE yogurt is $10. A bag of Doritos is $7. It’s cheaper to eat takeout … I have never eaten this much Chinese takeout because the lunch special will last me three days.”

Briana Howard, who is a mother and wife, told the Post her family is struggling to purchase $10 grapes from the store. “We’re your typical middle-income average American family,” she said, adding, “We’re more mindful at the grocery store … It’s like, ‘What do we have a coupon for?’ I mindlessly picked up a pack of $10 grapes, that’s not something I can continue to do.”

Over the past 12 months, grocery prices have gone up 13.5 percent, despite the establishment media’s claims that inflation fell in August, according to the Consumer Price Index index released last week.