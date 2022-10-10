Colorado Democrat’s Office Sent Mailers Urging 30K Foreign Nationals to Register to Vote

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s (D) office admits they mistakenly sent mailers to about 30,000 foreign nationals encouraging them to register to vote.

On Monday, Griswold’s office admitted that about 30,000 foreign nationals living in Colorado had accidentally been sent mailers that urged them to register to vote. Griswold is facing reelection against Republican Pam Anderson.

Griswold’s office insisted that none of the foreign nationals will be allowed to register to vote and said they were not aware of any foreign nationals who had tried to register as a result of the mailers. Her office blamed the mistake on a technology glitch.

The Associated Press reports:

Colorado’s secretary of state office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database glitch related to the state’s list of residents with driver’s licenses. [Emphasis added] … Griswold’s office said in a statement the postcards were mailed Sept. 7. The error happened after department employees compared a list of names of 102,000 people provided by the Electronic Registration Information Center, a bipartisan, multistate organization devoted to voter registration, to a database of Colorado residents issued driver’s licenses. [Emphasis added] … Colorado is among at least 18 states, along with the District of Columbia, that issue driver’s licenses to non-U.S. citizens, according to the National Council on State Legislatures. Colorado also automatically registers eligible voters when they obtain their driver’s license from the Department of Motor Vehicles. [Emphasis added]

“Jena Griswold continues to make easily avoidable errors just before ballots go out … Jena’s continued malfeasance and oddly timed ‘errors’ undermine the trust in our system and create more problems for our hardworking county clerks.” Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown said in a statement.

“She has spent four years serving as a taxpayer-funded partisan hack and MSNBC analyst instead of serving as a fair, unbiased Secretary of State,” Brown continued. “In 29 days, Coloradans are going to elect Pam Anderson — a serious, competent, respected, and professional leader as Secretary of State.”

Griswold’s office will now send out notices to all 30,000 foreign nationals who received the initial mailers.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.