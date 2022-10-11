Georgia Poll: Herschel Walker in Statistical Tie with Raphael Warnock

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is statistically tied with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race, with less than one month until election day, a Trafalgar Group poll found Tuesday.

Warnock has the support of 46.3 percent of Georgia voters, while Walker trails slightly behind at 44.8 percent. Because Warnock’s lead is within the poll’s 2.9 percent margin of error, the race is a statistical tie.

The Trafalgar Group poll also found that 5.3 percent of voters have not decided which candidate to vote for yet. The poll aligns with an Emerson College/Hill poll that was also released on Tuesday, which similarly found the race is in a statistical tie.

The poll was conducted after left-wing media launched an onslaught of attacks against Walker over his personal life last week.

However, Walker told Breitbart News that people on the campaign trail have not confronted him about the reports because “they’re not sure they can trust what is real and what’s not real.”

“I don’t really read a lot of the articles, but when I’m talking to people that’s out in Georgia, they never talk about what they’ve been reading in the paper because I think right now everyone’s been so — I don’t want to put anyone down in the media — but they’ve been so down on the media because they’re not sure they can trust what is real and what’s not real,” Walker said in an interview with Breitbart News.

The Trafalgar Group surveyed 1,084 likely Georgia voters from October 8 to October 11.

