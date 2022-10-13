The campaign for Nevada Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt released a political ad on Tuesday about how vulnerable incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) “doubled her own net worth, becoming a multi-millionaire while in office.”

“Biden. Pelosi. How do career politicians become millionaires? By putting their own financial interests over yours. They don’t care about causing devastating inflation, they can afford it! But we can’t. Catherine Cortez Masto doubled her own net worth, becoming a multi-millionaire while in office,” the ad narrator states.

“I’m Adam Laxalt, as Attorney General, I refused gifts of any kind. I’ll do the same in the Senate,” Laxalt follows. “I approved this message because your Senator should help you, instead of helping herself.”

WATCH:

The ad appears to be based on reporting from the Daily Wire showing that Cortez Masto and her husband have a net worth of as much as $7 million after having spent their entire careers working in public service.

“Nothing about her finances suggests wrongdoing. But the couple’s comfortable nest egg raises questions about how in touch the senator — who is in a tight re-election race this year — is with Nevada residents. The median household income in Nevada is $62,000, according to the Census,” the report notes.

The Laxalt campaign also claims Cortez Masto has taken “tens of thousands of dollars worth of gifts during her time in office, including luxury handbags and tickets to award shows and sporting events.”

“Elected office should be about serving one’s constituents, not getting rich off their tax dollars. Yet Catherine Cortez Masto, the Biden family, Nancy Pelosi, and other career politicians continue to line their pockets with millions, while hardworking folks just struggle to get by,” Laxalt said in a statement.

“Cortez Masto wouldn’t understand this, she is a career politician and has never had a job in the private sector. She has always received her income from taxpayer dollars and lobbyist gifts. No wonder these liberal politicians don’t seem to care about surging inflation and record-high gas prices,” he continued.

Disclosure: Breitbart News is represented by Cooper & Kirk, PLLC. Adam Laxalt is a partner at Cooper & Kirk. He is not actively engaged or working on any matters for Breitbart News.