The Colorado Republican Party has called for Democrat Adam Frisch, who is running against Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) in the Centennial State’s Third Congressional District, to drop out of the race following the “unacceptable facts” of blackmail exposed by Breitbart News.

Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown released a statement Thursday morning stating:

Today, I’m calling on Adam Frisch, commonly known as ‘Aspen Adam’, to do the honorable thing and withdraw from this Congressional race. Any elected official who has made themselves subject to blackmail can’t be an effective representative for Colorado families. While many things within this story are disturbing, it’s clear to most that Adam does not have the temperament, the morals, the backbone, or the judgement needed to be a successful elected official. We need elected officials who are working for Colorado families, not trying to protect themselves from criminal positions they put themselves in.

The GOP chairwoman noted that she would “hope Colorado Democrat Chairwoman Morgan Carroll will join [her] in doing the right thing and publicly call on Mr. Frisch to withdraw from this race.”

Burton Brown was referring to the recent article by Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle, showing a man who owned a taxi service and storage facility in Aspen, Colorado, claiming to have blackmailed the high-profile Democrat congressional candidate with surveillance footage of him showing up to a storage unit facility to allegedly have an affair.

Boyle wrote:

The business owner, a man named Todd Gardner, alleges on video shown to Breitbart News that he successfully blackmailed Frisch, then a city councilman in Aspen, Colorado, into changing his vote on the Aspen City Council regarding a crucial multi-million dollar transportation project. Gardner has reaffirmed those allegations to Breitbart News in a separate interview. Gardner has provided emails which purport to back up his claim. And Gardner points to a friend who wishes to remain anonymous, but who also separately confirmed to Breitbart News that Gardner told him about the alleged affair incident contemporaneously–this all allegedly happened a few years ago. To be clear, the friend was unaware of any alleged blackmail, but does remember hearing about—and joking with Gardner about—the alleged affair in a rented storage unit. “It absolutely was blackmail,” Gardner incredibly told Breitbart News. “I’m a straight shooter. Was it the right thing to do? No, it probably wasn’t the right thing to do. Was it a necessary thing to do based on the situation and me fighting for our survival and the fact that the city was trying to totally go above and beyond any purview they had to put me out of business basically? It was my fight for survival. I made a choice, just like Adam made a choice to sleep with the woman in the storage unit. I made a choice to use the information I had for my benefit.”

Gardner explained to Breitbart News that he dislikes Boebert but believed the public needed to know about Frisch. The Democrat congressional hopeful did not respond to the allegations when asked by Breitbart News.

