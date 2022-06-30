Joe Biden: Senate Should Break Filibuster to Legalize Abortion Nationwide

On Thursday President Joe Biden announced his support for the Senate to break the legislative filibuster in order to federally legalize abortion.

“If the filibuster gets in the way, it’s like voting rights. We provide an exception,” Biden said when asked about the Senate voting to codify abortion into federal law.

Biden described the Supreme Court decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade as a “serious, serious problem” that had disrupted America’s leadership on “privacy rights” across the globe.

“The one thing that has been destabilizing is the outrageous behavior of the Supreme Court of the United States,” he stated. “We have to change that decision by codifying Roe v. Wade.”

#BREAKING: President Biden says there should be an "exception to the filibuster" to codify Roe v. Wade into law. pic.twitter.com/0I2d6BF9kp — Forbes (@Forbes) June 30, 2022

Biden updated his position on the issue after failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also endorsed the idea during an interview on Wednesday.

“I personally believe that the Democrats should take a great big breath and risk lifting the filibuster for constitutional issues at the very least,” Clinton said, citing the right to abortion and voting rights as the two issues that should be examined.

President Biden defended his leadership on the issue, despite leftist Democrats criticizing his lack of fervor over Friday’s Supreme Court ruling.

“Yeah, I am,” he told reporters when asked if he was the “best messenger” on the issue. “I’m the president of the United States of America. That makes me the best messenger … I’m the only president they got.”

The president again tried to signal his passion for the issue, despite largely ignoring it during his trip to Europe.

“I feel extremely strongly that I’m going to do everything in my power which I can legally do in terms of executive orders as well as push the Congress and the public,” he said.