Australian-American conservative political commentator Dr. Sydney Watson took to the Twitters to complain about American Airlines seating her between two obese people during a three-hour flight.

After a glib response about how “our passengers come in all different shapes and sizes,” the airline eventually compensated her with a $150 credit towards her next ticket purchase.

Here’s how it went down…

Last week, while on this miserable three-hour flight, Watson began live-tweeting her discomfort, complete with photos to back up the claim she was “literally WEDGED between two obese people.”

“If fat people want to be fat, fine,” she tweeted. “But it is something else entirely when I’m stuck between you, with your arm rolls on my body, for 3 hours.”

The tweets continued…

“My entire body is currently being touched against my wishes. I can’t even put the arm rests down on either side because there’s no fking room,” she continued. “I’m sick of acting like fatness to this extent is normal. Let me assure you, it is not. If you need a seat belt extender, you are TOO FAT TO BE ON A PLANE. Buy two seats or don’t fly.”

The passengers were siblings. Watson volunteered to let them sit together. They declined.

Things got progressively worse:

Both the fats are sweating on me. Have realized if I lean forward, I am less crushed. Only draw back is the man in front of me has his seat back and I keep getting smacked in the head when he adjusts in his chair.

And so, because leftists hate conservative women who don’t do what they’re told, and the left has classified “obesity” as a protected identity group to make up for all the working class and Hispanic voters they’ve lost, Watson was attacked and ridiculed in the way you’d expect…. Fat shamer, etc.

Let me stop here to point out that Watson, who holds an honorary doctorate and can therefore be called Dr. Watson, did not shame anyone. She didn’t name the couple. Other than their arms, she didn’t photograph them. No one was held up for public ridicule or shaming. Her ire was directed at American Airlines, who are responsible for making their passengers comfortable. Flying sucks enough as it is. Flying is such a nightmare I bought a camper. I won’t do it anymore. But to be wedged between two sweaty porkers? That’s hell on earth.

To her credit, Watson refused to back down in the face of the backlash…

A few days later, after the story picked up some traction, she sent this email response to a left-wing outlet. Watson wrote in part…

First and foremost – being obese is not something to be celebrated or encouraged. The fact this has become about ‘fat shaming,’ rather than the fact that obesity on airplanes is a hazard, and there are specific policies in place to stop it from harming other passengers, is really quite something.

In a Youtube video, she added:

The problem is that obesity has gotten out of hand, and we like to pretend it hasn’t. … There is a reason why obesity leads to the multitude of health issues that come with it. There’s a reason why it is extremely challenging to fit into normal-sized things. …. I’m not sorry for what I said …. If you are an overweight person who is considerate of other people, I think you’re wonderful, and I think that’s very kind of you to do… The fact that [my complaint] is considered fat shaming; the fact this is considered offensive and inappropriate really speaks to how regressive we are as a society. …. I didn’t have a choice in the situation that happened to me. I didn’t consent to being touched for hours on end. I didn’t consent to having no personal space and being sweat on.

She’s exactly right. If you want to be fat, go be fat. But it’s outrageous and immoral for a fat couple not to sit together knowing someone will be wedged between them.

Dr. Watson was victimized in three ways. 1) by a couple of inconsiderate and entitled fatties, 2) an airline that failed at the basics of customer service, and 3) an utterly deranged society that wants us all to pretend this is not only healthy but something other than revolting.

You have every right to live your life however your wish. I don’t even mind funding your obesity with higher healthcare costs. I’ll gladly pay for the right of every American to enjoy individual freedom. But once your lifestyle impedes others, it’s not okay.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.