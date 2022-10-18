Tulsi Gabbard to Campaign for Republicans Blake Masters, Kari Lake in Arizona

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Democratic Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard visits "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on September 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Spencer Lindquist

Tulsi Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic candidate for president who recently left the party, will be campaigning with Republicans Blake Masters and Kari Lake in Arizona. 

Gabbard will also be joining Senate candidate Blake Masters and gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, as well as Republican candidate for Attorney General Abe Hamadeh, at a Young Republican forum in Chandler, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix. 

Republican nominee for Arizona governor Kari Lake speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Republican nominee for Arizona governor Kari Lake speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 6, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Trump-endorsed Senate candidate Blake Masters is running against Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly, who has voted with Joe Biden’s priorities over 94 percent of the time and has been weak on the border, allowing the fentanyl crisis to get worse in the Grand Canyon state.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, ARIZONA - JULY 22: Republican candidate for senator Blake Masters speaks at a 'Save America' rally by former President Donald Trump in support of Arizona GOP candidates on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Arizona's primary election will take place August 2. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Republican candidate for senator Blake Masters speaks at a ‘Save America’ rally by former President Donald Trump in support of Arizona GOP candidates on July 22, 2022, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Mark Kelly repeatedly voted against border security. The Democrat voted to end Title 42, which allows the government to suspend entry of immigrants into the United States for reasons of public safety. 

Kelly also voted against an amendment that would have prohibited the Biden administration from canceling border wall contracts for which funds had already been appropriated. Mark Kelly also lied about this record during his opening statement in a debate against Masters, falsely claiming that he has stood up against the Democratic Party in favor of border security.

Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, left, and his Republican challenger Blake Masters, right, pause on stage prior to a televised debate in Phoenix, Thursday, October 6, 2022. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Meanwhile, Trump-endorsed candidate Kari Lake is running against Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs, who has refused to debate Lake. Hobbs’ campaign has also been marred with controversy after it was revealed that a former employee of hers received millions of dollars in a jury verdict after alleging she was the victim of racial discrimination in Katie Hobbs’s office when Hobbs was in the Arizona State Senate.

Arizona Secretary of State and Democrat candidate for governor Katie Hobbs speaks to reporters at a news conference on August 2, 2022, in Tolleson, Arizona. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Gabbard’s decision to campaign for the Republican candidates in Arizona comes after she announced that she was leaving the Democratic Party. 

Gabbard criticized the party as “an elitist cabal of warmongers” who are “stoking anti-white racism” and “demonize the police but protect criminals.” She added that the Democratic Party is also “dragging us ever closer to nuclear war,”  and enumerated other criticisms as well. 

Gabbard previously announced that she would also be campaigning for Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. “We don’t agree on every issue, but I am honored to have the support of Tulsi Gabbard who shares my view that the status quo is broken, and we need a change of direction,” Bolduc said in a statement.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.