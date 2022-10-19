Florida is going to have a “historic election” thanks to motivated mothers who are going out to vote, the Sunshine State’s first lady Casey DeSantis said during a Mamas for DeSantis Regional Summit in northeast Florida this week.

Casey DeSantis launched the Mamas for DeSantis initiative over the summer, which aims to mobilize one million moms in support of her husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is facing off against Democrat Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) in less than three weeks.

“Ladies, you’re a part of this!” Casey DeSantis said at the June event. “It’s all about mamas, grandmamas, nanas, aspiring moms, who want to get on board to support the Governor. With this coalition, we’re going to win, and we need to win a slam-dunk election.”

This week’s event in northeast Florida featured angel mom Kiyan Michael, who is running for Florida House District 16. She was recently featured in an ad for the governor, describing how she lost her 21-year-old son after a twice-deported illegal alien crashed into him as her son headed to work.

“My child was killed by someone who should not have been here. This is what happens when we have open borders,” she said in the ad, praising DeSantis for “upholding the oath that he took, which is to protect Floridians” first.

WATCH:

According to a release detailing the event, which featured “hundreds” of mothers, Casey DeSantis and Kiyan discussed a range of topics, including parental rights. And DeSantis made it clear that she believes moms will make the difference in what she predicted to be a “historic” election in Florida this year.

“The difference makers in this election are the people who are in this room. It is the mamas who are fired up to get out and they’re the ones who are going to get out and vote,” she said. “And that’s why we are going to have a historic election in the state of Florida. I can feel it.”

I joined some remarkable women at our St. Johns County Regional Mamas on a Mission Summit in Ponte Vedra Beach today. These mamas are the backbone of their families. Proud to stand with you all as we work to re-elect Governor @RonDeSantisFL! pic.twitter.com/l0dBVDOSEm — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) October 17, 2022

Republicans will have a clear advantage on Election Day, as there will be 300,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats.

“And even though we’ve never had an election in Florida history [where] we’ve had more Republicans than Democrats, this November, we will now have over 300,000 more Republicans than Democrats,” the governor announced over the weekend.