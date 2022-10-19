Montana Libertarian, Democrat Candidates Coordinate to Spoil Ryan Zinke’s Campaign

Montana congressional Libertarian candidate John Lamb and Democrat candidate Monica Tranel are coordinating their efforts to spoil Republican Ryan Zinke’s comeback campaign in the state’s first congressional district.

As a libertarian congressional candidate, one would think that Lamb would oppose Tranel, who, similar to most Democrats, generally support larger government than their Republican counterparts.

However, that is not the case in this congressional race.

Lamb admitted as a third-party candidate that faces an uphill climb to becoming a congressman; however, he said he does approve of the Democrat congressional candidate.

“I think she would do a great job if she was elected. So I’m not worried if she wins,” Lamb said of the Democrat candidate.

The libertarian candidate also said that he does not approve of Zinke, a former secretary of the Interior under the Donald Trump administration.

“I believe that he has a record of some things that he needs to address before he goes back into public office,” Lamb remarked.

A text that appeared to be from Big Sky Votes, a PAC that supports Tranel, shows that when a voter says that he or she does not plan to support Tranel, the PAC urges the voter to back Lamb.

“Hi Dikik! I’m w Big Sky Votes. Monica Tranel-mom, Olympian & Montanan-fights for us, unlike Zinke. Will you vote Monica 4 Congress? Text Stop2Quit.”

When a voter declines to support Tranel, the PAC replied, “John Lamb has been overlooked in this race, and we encourage you to consider him if you would prefer not to vote for Monica!”

Additionally, Lamb and Tranel have hosted town-hall-style debates without Zinke. The debates between the Democrat and Libertarian are rather polite compared to Lamb’s belligerent attacks toward Zinke.

Instead, Lamb has focused his attack more so towards Zinke, and even appears to agree on many issues that are typically aligned with Democrats.

Zinke’s campaign said that Lamb has repeatedly posted on his Facebook page that American service members do not fight for freedom and that veterans are the “sacred cow that must be turned into hamburger.”

The campaign also pointed to a Facebook repost from Lamb that shows a solider holding an American flag, which read, “Before you make fun of children for believing in Santa Claus, remember, there are still people who believe the U.S. Troops fight for freedom.”

Heather Swift, a spokesperson for Zinke’s campaign, described the comments Lamb shared as “vile.”

Lamb, in a comment mirroring many Democrats, said, “I think people should be able to move freely across the southern border. … There are too many federal laws restricting people going across the border.”

Although Zinke is expected to win the race, Lamb’s backing of Tranel and attacks against Zinke spoil many voters in favor of the Democrat.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.