NYC Tent City Serves Migrants ‘Culturally Appropriate … South American Fare’

Hundreds of border crossers and illegal aliens staying at New York City’s pop-up tent city on Randall’s Island will be served “culturally appropriate” meals, city officials said, as child hunger has skyrocketed in recent years across the city.

While giving a tour of the tent city, which will house about 500 single male migrants who arrive on buses sent from Texas and Arizona, New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said meals will be “culturally appropriate.”

“The meals are all culturally appropriate — it is South American fare,” Iscol said. “The menu rotates on a regular basis.”

WATCH: After declaring a state of emergency, NYC unveils shelter for 'single adult men' illegal migrants with couches, TVs, Xboxes & 24/7 food & drink "The meals are all culturally appropriate—it is South American fare," Emergency Mgmt Commissioner Zach Iscol said. 📽️: @fox5ny pic.twitter.com/4UYql7TYp2 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 20, 2022

That comes as the latest report on child hunger in New York City shows that 55 percent more children are going hungry today than years prior and 1-in-4 do not know where their next meal will come from.

“Families across New York City are struggling amid surging prices for food, rent, and other necessities all at a time when free school lunch will be harder to access,” an executive with City Harvest, which reported the data, said earlier this year.

In one month, alone, City Harvest fed more than half a million New York City children at its mobile pantries and soup kitchens — far more than the less than 340,000 children that were served meals in February 2020, just before officials shut down the state in response to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

As Breitbart News reported, the tent city for migrants bused to the sanctuary jurisdiction will be provided with around-the-clock snacks, coffee, and tea as well as Xbox game consoles, televisions, couches, popcorn makers, foosball tables, board games, phones for international calls, and free WiFi.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.