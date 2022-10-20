One in five Democrats have doubts about President Biden’s mental fitness, an October Harris Poll/HarrisX survey revealed.

Voters appear to have concerns regarding Biden’s mental fitness, as a majority, 55 percent, said they have doubts about his mental fitness, compared to 45 percent who believe he is mentally fit to serve as commander-in-chief.

Unsurprisingly, most Republicans, 83 percent, have doubts about Biden’s mental fitness, as do 67 percent of independents. However, while 78 percent of Democrats believe he is mentally fit, 22 percent — or roughly one in five — admit that they share doubts about Biden’s mental fitness.

Further, 68 percent believe Biden is showing he is “too old” to be president, while just 32 percent believe he is showing that he is fit to be president. Once again, most Republicans and independents, 92 percent and 76 percent, respectively, believe Biden is showing he is too old to lead the country. What is more, over one-third of Democrats, 35 percent, agree.

Meanwhile, Biden’s overall approval rating is hovering at 42 percent, as he continues to see weak approval on a variety of issues — from the economy to handling crime — spelling trouble for Democrats as the midterm elections approach, just weeks away.

Another key finding in the survey is the fact that voters are “more attracted by the Republican platform than the Democrat one,” wholly unimpressed by the actions Democrats, under Biden’s leadership, have taken.

“The Biden administration has subsidized electric cars, subsidized college loans and pardoned marijuana offenders. They also raised corporate taxes and added 87,000 IRS agents,” the survey stated, asking respondents if these moves appeal to them. Fifty-two percent said they do, while 48 percent said they do not.

However, when asked about the Republican platform to “close the border to illegal crossings, increase incarceration of criminals, [and] reduce or freeze government spending,” 60 percent said it appealed to them, while 40 percent said it did not.

The survey was taken October 12-13, 2022, among 2,010 registered voters.

A February 2022 survey from Rasmussen Reports found that two-thirds agreed with Republicans in Congress who wanted to test Biden’s cognitive abilities. Further, an August I&I/TIPP survey found that 59 percent are “concerned” about Biden’s mental health.