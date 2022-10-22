Job Creators Network Times Square Billboard Blasts Ice Cream Licking Joe Biden: ‘HERE’S THE SCOOP: Bidenflation Is a Recipe for Disaster’

The Job Creators Network has lambasted President Joe Biden with another massive Times Square billboard, this time thousands of onlookers can see the low polling president licking ice cream next to figures showing the family grocery budget-busting hike in prices for eggs, milk, and sugar.

“HERE’S THE SCOOP: Bidenflation is a recipe for disaster,” the billboard says. “C’mon Joe, the numbers don’t lie.”

With just three weeks ahead of the midterm elections, the billboard highlights the two top issues weighing on voters’ minds: inflation and the economy.

Last week, a Politico/Morning Consult poll found a whopping ninety-three percent of registered voters said soaring inflation and the lackluster economy are major concerns.

INFLATION NATION: 93% of registered voters are concerned about soaring inflation and the poor economy with the midterm election less than three weeks away. https://t.co/cdwdvSPZdz — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 21, 2022

“The Biden administration is delusional when it comes to the economy. For him to claim the US economy is ‘strong as hell’ is a slap in the face to every family struggling to keep food on the table while inflation eats up an increasing amount of their income,” said Alfredo Ortiz, JCN President and CEO.

“I’m sure the small business owner who scooped that ice-cream cone could have given him an earful about their struggles with supply chains and inflation. Bidenflation is giving this economy a painful ice cream headache.”

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter, instagram, and Parlor @jeromeehudson