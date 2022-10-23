Democrat Patty Murray Champions ‘Inflation Reduction’ Act as Economists Say Spending Worsened Inflation

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 13: Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) speaks during a small business town hall campaign event at Hellbent Brewing Company on October 13, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Murray is seeking a sixth term in the United States Senate. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)
Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images
Breccan F. Thies

Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) touted her support for the so-called “Inflation Reduction” Act at Sunday evening’s Senate debate with her opponent, Republican Tiffany Smiley, who is putting her through a tough reelection campaign.

Smiley said Murray’s support “sounds like a Washington, DC, answer to me,” telling the 30-year incumbent, “you are Washington, DC.”

“Sen. Murray stood with Joe Biden with the ‘Inflation Reduction’ Act and said this is going to help us,” Smiley said. “Don’t be deceived by the name; it does nothing to combat inflation, in fact, it raises taxes on all of us.”

Smiley also slammed Murray on other issues that are hurting the economy, pointing out that Murray voted for “87,000 IRS agents coming after our small business owners and hard-working Washington families.”

Republican Tiffany Smiley, who is challenging U.S. Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) speaks Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at a Republican Party event on Election Day in Issaquah, WA, east of Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

She also said that “Murray was the deciding vote on the excise tax on natural gas,” adding, “you will see your energy prices go up.”

As Breitbart News reported, “economists, even liberal economists, have spoken out against the massive level of government spending done by the Democrats, which has fueled the inflation crisis causing suffering for Americans.”

Smiley also called Murray the “face of big government” during the debate.

Polls are showing this race as closer than expected, with Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball putting it on “upset alert” and Smiley polling within the margin of error.

