Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has endorsed and stumped for Republicans in many critical House, Senate, and governor races.

DeSantis stumped with Turning Point Action in August and September to boost turnout for the governor and Senate Republican candidates in key battleground states. This includes Senate Republicans such as J.D. Vance in Ohio, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), and Blake Masters in Arizona.

The Florida governor has also backed and campaigned for many gubernatorial candidates such as Kari Lake in Arizona, Tim Michels in Wisconsin, Republican Derek Schmitt in Kansas, Mark Ronchetti in New Mexico, and Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania.

According to a source familiar with the matter, DeSantis has put out robocalls in support of Gov. Stitt, O’Dea’s Senate campaign, Michels’s campaign for Wisconsin governor, Laxalt’s Senate bid in Nevada, and more to come.

During these stops, DeSantis said many of these Republican candidates will serve as the torchbearers of a future generation of the Republican Party.

“I know Kari Lake will push back against Biden,” DeSantis explained. “And I know Blake Masters in the Senate is going to give Biden a lot of problems, which is what we need.”

Charlie Kirk, the head of Turning Point Action, described DeSantis as a “model of a new conservative movement.”

“Thank you for being patriotic enough to care about this country enough to come out and fight for it,” Vance said to DeSantis as the governor campaigned for the Ohio Republican. DeSantis predicted that Vance would serve as a leader if he were elected to the U.S. Senate and replace the departing Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH). With DeSantis’s help, Republicans could take back the Senate and major governor seats and rein in the excesses of Democrats in Congress, the White House, and across the country. “We need people who are going to go up there and do something with the majority. Stop talking and actually get something done. I think JD is going to be a leader, not a follower,” DeSantis said. .@RonDeSantisFL: "Republicans need to take back the majority and I think we will." pic.twitter.com/WOzqCzaroe — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 20, 2022