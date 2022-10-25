Project Veritas has released a video of Becky Hobbs, the sister of Arizona’s Democrat gubernatorial nominee and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, admitting that Democrats meddled in Republican primaries across the country to prop up Trump-backed candidates they perceived as better matchups in the general election.

While at a restaurant, Becky Hobbs explained to an undercover Project Veritas reporter that Democrats were propping up “extremist” Republican candidates over moderate Republcians in races around the country for a perceived advantage among moderates and independents in general election races:

So, all across the country Democrat candidates, not candidates themselves, but the party was putting money in primaries into the races of the extreme Trump-endorsed candidates, as opposed to moderate Republicans that were running, because they wanted those extremists to win because they knew that the Dems had a better chance of winning their races against the extremist candidates than they did against the moderate Republicans.

She submitted that her sister wanted to face Republican Kari Lake, a former Fox 10 Phoenix anchor, over the other Republican primary candidate, Karrin Taylor Robson, because former President Donald Trump endorses Lake.

It took days for the results of Arizona’s GOP gubernatorial primary to be finalized and a winner declared, and the primary elections were marred by a ballot shortage in Pinal County. Though Lake was ultimately declared the clear victor, Becky said her sister’s team was worried they would face Robson, as she led on election night:

We were at Katie’s event on primary night and she didn’t know the night of the elections who her opponent was going to be, but Karrin Taylor Robson was up by ten points, and it was kinda like, it took the air out of the room because everyone knew that Katie was polling better against Kari Lake and everyone knew that Katie had a better chance to win against Kari Lake, so everyone wanted Kari Lake to be the nominee. So it was kinda like this sigh of relief when Kari Lake actually ended up winning.

Becky Hobbs also admitted she and her husband registered in the Republican Party “to vote against Joe Arpaio,” a former Maricopa County sheriff who ran for governor this year.

James O’Keefe, who founded Project Veritas, called out Democrats for the blatant hypocrisy of promoting Trump-endorsed candidates while they simultaneously paint them as a “threat.”

“So which is it? Are Trump-backed candidates a genuine threat, or is it all engineered by the Democrat Party to alter public perception for their benefit?” O’Keefe asked. “You decide.”

Hobbs wanted Lake and got her, but what was once her dream could very well have turned into her nightmare. Lake, who handles adversarial media in a masterful fashion reminiscent of Trump’s, has repeatedly bashed Hobbs as a “twice-convicted racist” stemming from a racial and discrimination lawsuit won by Talonya Adams, a black woman who worked under Hobbs when the Democrat was in the Arizona State Senate. Adams says Hobbs was responsible for the discrimination and claims her former boss’s campaign has “extended offers (and pressure) promising nearly anything under the sun, in exchange for my silence, support, endorsement.”

To date, the lawsuit has cost Arizona taxpayers $758,806 between legal fees and Adams’s $300,000 award.

It worsened for Hobbs earlier this month. Daily Mail’s Elizabeth Elkind reported on October 10 that Hobbs was a “student leader” during her high school days “when pupils took part in a yearly tradition known as ‘Slave Day’” during spirit week.” The Mail notes that “Slave Day” included auctioning of senior students to freshmen and was a tradition before Hobbs entered Seton Catholic Preparatory High School and continued after she left. Though it is unclear if Hobbs participated in auctions, “her 1987 Student Council page credits her and the other student leaders for having ‘coordinated the many class events during Spirit Week’ – when Slave Day appears to have been celebrated,” Elkind noted.

During an exclusive sitdown with Breitbart News days after the report, Lake eviscerated Hobbs.

“The fact that as a high schooler, she would hold a mock slave auction for spirit week, that’s diabolical,” said Lake. “It’s not like she went to high school in the 1800s. She went to high school at the same time that I went to high school; we’re the same age, Katie and I. That is diabolical. Who would ever think it’s a good idea to hold a mock slave auction?”

Lake later added that “she’s racist, and we can’t have a racist in the governor’s office.”

The interview came less than an hour after Lake blasted Hobbs as a “coward” at a 30-minute long press conference for the weeks-long spectacle Hobbs created by refusing to debate.