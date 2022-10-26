Poll: Darren Bailey Cuts Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Lead to Single Digits 

Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey has cut Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s (D) lead to single digits with less than two weeks until election day, according to the latest Emerson College poll.

The Emerson College poll released on Wednesday found that 41 percent of Illinois voters support Bailey, while Pritzker’s support is 50 percent. An additional three percent of voters plan to vote for libertarian candidate Scott Schluter, and two percent of voters remain undecided.

Bailey, who former President Donald Trump endorses, has surged in the polls since last month’s Emerson College poll. Bailey has gained five percentage points since September, while Pritzker’s support decreased by one percent.

Bailey’s support primarily comes from outside the Chicago area, Emerson College Polling executive director Spencer Kimball explained.

The poll also found that a majority of Illinois voters, 52 percent, believe the state is headed in the wrong direction.

“Among voters who say the state is headed down the wrong track, 75% plan to vote for Bailey and 11% Pritzker,” Kimball said.

Emerson College Polling surveyed 1,000 very likely Illinois voters from October 20 to October 24. The poll’s margin of error is ±3.02 percent.

Emerson College’s poll is one of several recent polls that show Illinois is in play for Republicans. A poll released last week found that Bailey and Pritzker are statistically tied.

During their first debate earlier in the month, Bailey blasted Pritzker over Illinois’ new bail reform law, the SAFE-T Act. That law, which goes into effect on January 1, eliminates cash bail, making it easier for violent criminals to be released from jail after being arrested.

Bailey said during the debate:

So, if I were governor right now, and if I were sitting here and people across this state were as concerned as they are about their safety, I’d call a special session right now. It’s an election year, Governor Pritzker. You’ve got a perfect opportunity to have a little political ploy here. Call session back in and let’s talk and let’s come up with solutions.

Earlier this month, Bailey told Breitbart News that Illinois voters “are ready for change.”

“Illinoisans have felt the devastating consequences of Pritzker’s terrible policies, from their bank accounts to their safety. All of Illinois has felt the catastrophic impact of J.B.’s failure,” Bailey said.

“Voters are ready for change,” Bailey added, “and we will deliver it when we fire Pritzker in November.”

