A second suspect in connection to the vicious attack on a canvasser for Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) has been arrested, allegedly stating that Republicans were not allowed to pass into his neighborhood. Further, the victim’s testimony has been corroborated by surveillance video.

Authorities have arrested two individuals, Jonathan Alexander Casanova and Javier Lopez, in the aftermath of the brutal attack against a Rubio canvasser.

Sgt. Jose Torres confirmed the arrest to Fox News Digital.

“After tirelessly working to bring justice to the victim, Hialeah Police Detectives have arrested and charged Jonathan Alexander Casanova for the attack which occurred on Sunday, October 23, 2022,” he said.

The attack, which occurred over the weekend, left the volunteer, who was wearing a Rubio shirt and a hat supporting Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), in a devastating state and requiring facial reconstruction surgery.

“Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a DeSantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood in #Hialeah #Florida,” Rubio said in a statement on Monday.

Indeed, the arrest affidavit reportedly mentions that the canvasser told authorities that the assailants said that he could not enter their neighborhood because he was a Republican.

“The victim detailed that defendant Casanova stated to him that he could not pass through because he was a Republican and his dogs were ready to attack. The victim further stated to avoid an altercation, he proceeded walk onto the street and attempted to walk around the defendants,” it reads, adding that Casanova “stated to him that he was not allowed to walk around his neighborhood and if he continued to do so he would shoot him.”

“He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery,” Rubio added, providing pictures of the man, who had blood running down his face:

Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood in #Hialeah #Florida He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery pic.twitter.com/36QpbySg58 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 24, 2022

According to the affidavit, video surveillance from the area corroborated the victim’s sequence of events.

On Sunday thugs told a GOP canvasser wearing my campaign t-shirt that he couldn’t be in their neighborhood because he was a Republican They assaulted him & commanded two dogs to attack him Surveillance video corroborated the victim’s story & police have now made a second arrest pic.twitter.com/pGT6W0aFn8 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 26, 2022

Local media spent 2 days treating the GOP canvasser who was attacked as a criminal & denying the attack was politically motivated Now a second arrest,a police report & surveillance video shows how biased & irresponsible the narrative they were pushing was pic.twitter.com/VdpyXQhrgV — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 26, 2022

The story comes weeks after President Biden proudly addressed the nation and identified MAGA Republicans as a great threat to the country and democracy itself.