Former Congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard endorsed Nevada U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt on Thursday and called his opponent “Joe Biden’s rubber stamp in the Senate.”

Gabbard, who recently left the Democratic Party, used her endorsement of Nevada’s former attorney general to encourage moderate Democrat voters to cast a ballot for Laxalt. Recent polling shows Laxalt narrowly leading vulnerable incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV ) with all voters and by double-digits with unaffiliated voters and Hispanic voters, which make up a huge portion of the purple state.

“I left the Democrat Party because it’s been taken over by woke ideologues who demonize police, back open borders, and believe biological men should compete in women’s sports. Sadly, your Senator, Catherine Cortez Masto, has gone along with all of it. She’s Joe Biden’s rubber stamp in the Senate, voting with him nearly 100 percent of the time,” the former U.S. representative for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional district said in her endorsement.

“That’s why I’m supporting Adam Laxalt. Adam will do what’s right for Nevadans — not what whatever Biden and the woke left demand. Like me, Adam is a veteran who served overseas. Nevada law enforcement supports him. And he’s focused on bringing down the cost of gas and groceries,” she continued. “So if you’re a common sense, independent-minded Democrat, I want to ask you to join me in getting America back on track. On Election Day, vote for Adam Laxalt for U.S. Senate.”

WATCH:

Laxalt released a statement thanking Gabbard for her support and praising her for making “the brave decision to walk away from” the Democratic Party.

“It is the disastrous policies of Joe Biden and his rubber stamp Senator Catherine Cortez Masto that are causing soaring inflation, record-high gas prices, a crisis along our open southern border, and skyrocketing crime. This is why thousands of Nevadans, of all political backgrounds, are getting behind our campaign to take back the Senate and become the 51st GOP seat,” Laxalt said.

“Tulsi Gabbard saw that our country was headed in the wrong direction under the control of the Democrat Party and made the brave decision to walk away from their party. I am honored to have Tulsi Gabbard’s support in this race and I look forward to campaigning with her on the trail in Las Vegas this week,” he continued.

Laxalt and Gabbard are hosting a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday. Laxalt is the latest GOP candidate to receive a boost from Gabbard, with the former congresswoman lending her support to other strong candidates like Blake Masters and Kari Lake in Arizona and Tudor Dixon in Michigan.

Disclosure: Breitbart News is represented by Cooper & Kirk, PLLC. Adam Laxalt is a partner at Cooper & Kirk. He is not actively engaged or working on any matters for Breitbart News.