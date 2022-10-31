Report: NYC Housing Border Crossers, Illegal Aliens in Staten Island Hotels

New York City, New York, officials are housing border crossers and illegal aliens arriving on migrant buses from Texas in hotels across Staten Island — the city’s fifth borough.

For more than six months, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has been busing border crossers and illegal aliens to New York City, a sanctuary city. The latest figures show that more than 19,400 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived on buses — 73 percent of whom remain in the city’s overcrowded homeless shelter system.

City officials have started putting the new arrivals in a tent city located on Randall’s Island that includes free WiFi, video games, laundry service, a popcorn maker, and other amenities.

A new report from NY1 News reveals that city officials have started putting border crossers and illegal aliens in hotels in Staten Island, with the help of the National Guard:

Several members of the New York National Guard have been seen walking around the two hotels where migrants are staying in Staten Island.

[Emphasis added] They are staying at the Holiday Inn Express and Comfort Inn on Wild Avenue. [Emphasis added] Gov. Kathy Hochul announced earlier this month that she had deployed the National Guard to the migrant shelters — her office said it was for “administrative and operational support,” which includes traffic control and reception duties. [Emphasis added]

Mayor Eric Adams / Facebook

The two hotels where border crossers and illegal aliens have been placed in Staten Island are not the only ones. New arrivals are also being housed in luxury hotels in Manhattan, including the Washington Jefferson Hotel and The Row NYC.

During last week’s New York gubernatorial debate, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) blasted Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul for having failed to demand President Joe Biden’s administration crack down on illegal immigration at the United States-Mexico border.

The latest estimates reveal that about 5.5 million border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived at the southern border since Biden took office. From February 2021 to August 2022, the Biden administration released about 1.35 million border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.