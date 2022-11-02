Economic Issues, Border Security Among Top Issues for Americans, Biden Ignores

Americans are most concerned with economic issues when it comes to the midterm elections — a category wholly ignored by President Biden in his latest Election Day message — a recent Politico/Morning Consult survey found.

The survey asked, “Now, thinking about your vote, what would you say is the top set of issues on your mind when you cast your vote for federal offices such as U.S. Senate or Congress?”

Economic issues — which include taxes, wages, jobs, unemployment, and spending — tops the list with 43 percent identifying it as the top set of issues. Yet, that is not mentioned in the president’s latest election call.

“Social Security. Medicare. A woman’s right to choose. Voting rights. It’s all at stake. Vote early or on Election Day,” Biden wrote on Twitter:

Social Security.

Medicare.

A woman’s right to choose.

Voting rights. It’s all at stake. Vote early or on Election Day. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 2, 2022

Economic issues were absent from Biden’s election tweet, as were security issues, which 12 percent of Americans identify as a top issue heading into the midterm election.

According to the survey, 13 percent identify women’s issues, including abortion, as a top issue, and 11 percent identify seniors issues as top problem.

Further, the survey found that more voters trust a Republicans in Congress to handle the economy — the top issue identified by voters, which Biden ignored in his plea.

The survey was taken October 28-31, 2022, among 2,005 registered voters and has a +/- 2 percent margin of error.

Biden is expected to deliver a dramatic speech Wednesday night, less than a week from Election Day, warning of the supposed Republican “threat” to democracy yet again. Some suspect it will be reminiscent of the angry anti-MAGA speech he delivered in September, where the 79-year-old identified the MAGA agenda as an “extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic.”