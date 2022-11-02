Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and her constituents mocked the Denver Post for begging Coloradans not to vote for her, as seen in a video exclusively obtained by Breitbart News.

Over the weekend, the Denver Post’s editorial board begged Coloradans not to send Boebert back to Congress for a second term.

“We beg voters in western and southern Colorado not to give Rep. Lauren Boebert their vote,” the Post wrote.

The Denver Post claimed that Boebert engaged in “casual yet crass cruelty” by attacking her Democrat opponent during their debate. The paper added that Boebert has “almost exclusively” dedicated her time in Congress to “contributing to the toxic political environment in this nation.”

After the Post’s non-endorsement, Boebert traveled to Grand Junction, Colorado, to ask her constituents whether the Denver Post’s opinion mattered to them.

Boebert informed one voter about the Post’s position, led one man to say, “Well they’re stupid, that’s what they are.”

Boebert asked several voters if they thought the Denver Post ever published lies, and the consensus among voters was clear.

“They all do, don’t they?” one voter replied.

“Yes, all fake news,” one voter said.

“Oh, of course all the time,” one woman said.

“I’d say daily,” one man told Boebert.

Another voter emphatically said “100 percent” when Boebert asked him if the Post ever published lies.

Boebert also asked constituents if their mind would change knowing that the Denver Post called her “toxic” and “cruel.”

“Well, they’re a liberal newspaper, what do you expect?” one man told Boebert.

“My family calls me toxic,” one woman jokingly replied.

An undecided voter told Boebert that “media doesn’t have much to do” with his decision.

Another man told Boebert that the Denver Post is “the dangerous and toxic ones.”

“Oh, God. Denver Post?” one woman asked before adding, “No, I wouldn’t believe much in the Denver Post.”

Another voter accused the Post of “grasping for anything” and added that “Those are just words.”

Boebert also approached a family and asked if they would be voting for her.

“Yes, we are,” the mother responded. “100 percent,” the father said. Their young child told Boebert “yes,” when asked if they would be voting for her, to which Boebert jokingly replied, “one day, buddy, wrong party for that.”

“No surprise here, rural Colorado voters don’t give a crap what the Denver Post liberals think,” Boebert concluded. “We want lower gas prices, safe communities, and freedom. All the Post has to offer is lies and socialism. No thanks, we’ll pass.”