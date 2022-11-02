President Joe Biden uttered the word “democracy” 37 times in a 20-minute speech on Wednesday that seemed to be his final pitch to American voters to vote for Democrats in next week’s midterm elections.

Biden’s speech cautioned against letting Republicans take power after the midterm election, arguing that the “very soul of America itself” is on the line. Biden’s speech came amid projections from analysts who expect Republicans to regain the majority in the House and U.S. Senate. Additionally, Democrats are playing defense in several districts Biden carried by significant margins in 2020.

As Breitbart News detailed:

Biden’s speech was sharply partisan, ignoring Democrats who protested the results of the 2016 election, falsely declaring Trump an illegitimate president elected because of Russian influence. He also ignored incidents of Democrat political violence and political figures who refused to acknowledge legitimate elections. … Biden repeated many of the talking points about democracy he has pursued since his inauguration, again blaming Republicans for endangering the future of democracy in the United States.

However, in warning voters against voting for Republicans, he mentioned “democracy” nearly 40 times.

Biden claimed that “democracy itself” is at stake in next week’s elections and added that democracy is “at risk,” “under threat,” and “under attack.” He said several hundred Republican candidates this cycle embody the “appetites of autocracy” for their views on the 2020 election.

Biden implored voters to make “the future of our democracy” an important part of their voting decision.

“My fellow Americans, we’ll meet this moment. We just need to remember who we are. We are the United States of America. There’s nothing, nothing beyond our capacity, if we do it together,” Biden concluded. “And God bless you all. May God protect our troops. May God bless those standing guard over democracy. Thank you. Godspeed.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.