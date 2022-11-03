GOP Slams ‘Tyrant’ Joe Biden After ‘Divisive’ Speech Attacking Republicans

Republican officials slammed President Joe Biden after he warned that “democracy itself” is at stake if the GOP takes power in the midterm elections, as he argued the “very soul of America itself” was in danger, and accused “extreme MAGA Republicans” of attempting to “suppress the right of voters and subvert the electoral system itself.”

In a Wednesday prime-time address from inside Union Station just days before midterm elections, President Biden called on Americans to “decide whether the rule of law will prevail or whether we will allow the dark forces and … thirst for power put ahead of the principles that have long guided us.”

In the speech, which was viewed as sharply partisan, the president attempted to tie the recent attack on Paul Pelosi by a deranged individual, to the January 6 riot, when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill to protest the 2020 presidential election.

Ignoring Democrats who protested the legitimate 2016 election results as well as incidents of left-wing political violence, Biden blamed the former president for challenging the results of the 2020 election, alleging the number of incidents of political violence increased as a result.

The president also repeated many of the familiar talking points blaming Republicans for endangering the future of democracy in the U.S.

In a tweet that same day, Biden called democracy “more than a form of government.”

“It’s a way of being. A way of seeing the world. A way that defines who we are, what we believe, and why we do what we do,” the president wrote. “Democracy is simply that fundamental.”

In another tweet, he warned that American democracy is “under attack because the defeated former president of the United States refuses to accept the results of the 2020 election.”

“He refuses to accept the will of the people,” Biden added. “He refuses to accept the fact that he lost.”

In response, Republicans took to Twitter to call out the president’s “divisive” remarks in both his speech and tweets.

“President Biden is trying to divide and deflect at a time when America needs to unite — because he can’t talk about his policies that have driven up the cost of living,” wrote House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

“The American people aren’t buying it,” he added.

“Americans are fed up with Joe Biden,” wrote Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ). “Instead of listening to their concerns, he responded by holding a national address to patronize them.”

“He is a tyrant,” he added.

In another tweet, the Arizona lawmaker called for Biden to be “impeached.”

“Biden gave the most DIVISIVE speech in American history two months ago, and tonight, he outdid himself once again,” wrote Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX). “Biden is going to get served with a whole bunch of Democracy on November 8th. Democrats are going to be SWEPT OUT of power.”

“On Tuesday, MAGA is going to WIN BIG!!!” he added.

“We’ve never had a more divisive President than Joe Biden,” asserted Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R-IN).

“Biden is the most divisive president in memory,” wrote Congressman Darrell Issa (R-CA).

“No one is buying he wants to unite the country,” he added.

“To Biden, ‘democracy’ means one thing: Democrats having complete power,” wrote Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR).

“Another embarrassing, unpresidential partisan rant from President Biden,” he wrote in another tweet. “Par for the course.”

“Joe Biden just proved to Americans that he doesn’t care that you can’t afford gas, can’t afford food, that our borders are invaded, and you’re victims of crime just like Paul Pelosi,” wrote Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

“They only care about attacking Trump. That’s it,” she added. “Trump didn’t cause our problems, Biden did.”

“Americans are struggling to put food on the table because of Biden’s socialist spending spree,” wrote Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

“They do not want to hear another rambling speech from Biden,” she added.

In another tweet, she said the president “is beyond desperate to talk about anything other than the historic 40-year high inflation he’s caused.”

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) accused the president of being “desperate to change the subject from inflation, crime, and open borders.”

“Now he’s claiming that democracy only works if his party wins. What nonsense. Americans aren’t buying it,” he added. “Ask how the last two years have affected your family, and then get out and vote!”

“Biden’s latest speech was yet another embarrassment,” wrote Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA). “Biden isn’t preserving or protecting democracy.”

“He’s deploying the Department of Homeland Security to silence any threat to Democrat rule in Washington,” he added.

“Instead of addressing skyrocketing inflation, rising crime, the border disaster, or any of the other kitchen table issues, President Biden is giving yet another divisive speech 6 days before an election,” wrote Congressman Greg Murphy (R-NC).

“20 minutes of partisan rambling,” wrote Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC). “Not one solution for the problems he has created.”

The president’s comments come as the Republican party leads against Democrats in 25 of the last 30 generic ballot polls, with less than a week remaining until Election Day.