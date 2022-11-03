Pro-Life Laws Save Thousands of Lives After Roe Overturn

After the overturn of infamous abortion case Roe v. Wade, “at least 10,000” lives have been saved from abortion as a result of pro-life laws being enacted across the country.

According to analysis done by FiveThirtyEight, there were 10,670 fewer abortions since June’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization allowed states to regulate abortion.

Several states had trigger laws which automatically made abortion completely or almost entirely illegal, and many other states quickly passed abortion limitations in the aftermath.

While “medical tourism” for killing unborn babies has also increased, SBA Pro-Life America reported of the lives saved that “if these trends persist, there could be at least 60,000 fewer abortions in the next year as a result of the Dobbs decision.”

New data, exclusively shared with @FiveThirtyEight, indicates that at least 10,000 women were unable to get an abortion in July and August because of Dobbs. https://t.co/lJ9xQZ1FU1 pic.twitter.com/n5US9KObQ9 — Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux (@ameliatd) October 30, 2022

While FiveThirtyEight’s analysis appears more as a left-wing missive detailing a “pressure wave spreading out from a blast zone,” highlighting pro-abortion University of California – San Francisco professor Ushma Upadhyay’s complaint that the over 10,000 persons “felt they had no options,” others point out the leftist disinformation campaign on pregnancy centers and community clinics that provide life-oriented care.

There is now a battle between pro-abortion and pro-life states, with the former advertising themselves as safe havens for abortion — even going as far as footing the bill for travel, hotel rooms, and the abortions themselves.

Democrats, too, have attempted to use the issue as a tool in the midterms, but have seen fairly little success.

As one Harris Poll made clear, while 40 percent of voters said the overturn of Roe makes them more likely to vote for Democrats, 37 percent said they were more likely to vote for Republicans — an increase of five points from September.

Harris Poll chairman Mark Penn said of the statistic that, “Democrats may have squandered their advantage by wasting time advocating for a controversial expansion of abortion rights, rather than for a bill that enshrined the rights allowed under Roe.”

One “controversial expansion” Democrats have pushed is the “Women’s Health Protection Act” which aimed at enshrining abortion on-demand and up-to-birth in federal law as well as voiding all state laws aimed at protecting the lives of the unborn.

