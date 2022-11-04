Democrats Joe Biden and senator from Nevada Catherine Cortez Masto are “betting the house on an open borders, pro-crime free-for-all,” an advertisement from Firebrand Action and Heritage Action for America affirms.

“What happened to Nevada? It’s not all fun and games. Democrats Joe Biden and Catherine Cortez Masto have gone all in on policies that are hurting people,” the advertisement begins.

It goes on to allege, “In fact, they’re putting Nevada on a losing streak, and they’re doubling down. Their stances have subjected the people of Nevada to open borders … drug deaths … crime and violence … Covid insanity,” and “economic misery.”

“Joe Biden and Catherine Cortez Masto are gambling away your future, your jobs, your state, your children, your lives,” the advertisement claims, before going on to say, “We can put Nevada back on track. Our state will be a shining land of opportunity once again.”

It also urges the audience to tell Democrat incumbent Senator Catherine Cortez Masto “exactly how Nevada feels about betting the house on an open borders, pro-crime free-for-all.”

One recent poll found that Masto’s Republican challenger, Adam Laxalt, currently has a five point lead over the incumbent, with the two candidates sitting at 51 percent and 46 percent.

After defecting from the Democrat Party, Tulsi Gabbard endorsed Laxalt in a statement where she called Masto “Joe Biden’s rubber stamp in the Senate” and saying that the Democrat incumbent has gone along with the open borders agenda.

​​Disclosure: Breitbart News is represented by Cooper & Kirk, PLLC. Adam Laxalt is a partner at Cooper & Kirk. He is not actively engaged or working on any matters for Breitbart News.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com