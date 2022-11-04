President Joe Biden expressed optimism Friday about Democrat chances in the midterm elections, despite polls showing support shifting toward Republicans.

“I feel really good about our chances,” he told reporters, speaking briefly about the upcoming elections before boarding Air Force One.

Biden expressed confidence about the midterms after leaving a campaign event in California Friday evening for a trip to Chicago for another event.

The president predicted Democrats would pick up a seat in the Senate and keep the majority in the House.

“I don’t think we’re going to not win — keeping the House,” he said. “So I’m optimistic. Really.”

Biden complained to reporters about their coverage of the crowds at his events.

“I know you don’t think it but I think we have pretty good crowds,” he said. “Fairly enthusiastic. You don’t write it that way, but they are.”

The president made a short campaign swing this week to New Mexico and California but avoided states where the races are much tighter.

Biden plans to campaign on Saturday with former President Barack Obama on behalf of Democrat Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is in a close race with Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.