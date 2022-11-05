Five Adults Dead After Shooting Reported in Maryland Home

Five adults were found dead Friday afternoon in a La Plata, Maryland, home after a shooting was reported around 4:00 p.m.

La Plata police officers found five deceased adults in the house upon responding to the shooting report, NBC News noted.

Charles County sheriff’s spokesperson Diane Richardson would not say whether the five adults had been shot to death or if their deaths resulted from other means, CNN reported.

KWTX quoted Richardson saying, “It’s a very sad day for this town.”

She added, “Went inside, found all five people were deceased. All appear to be adults. Investigators are working through the scene trying to positively identify the victims and establish a motive.”

WTOP observed an NBC Washington report that “the sheriff’s office is speaking to one person who called to report the shooting and is cooperating.”

