Chuck Norris has endorsed a number of Republicans across the country, including Arizona’s gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, ahead of Election Day.

Norris, an expert martial artist who starred in the classic 1980s Missing in Action movie trilogy and the hit 1990s television show Walker, Texas Ranger, announced the endorsements of Lake and a host of other Republicans in an op-ed published on WND last week.

FACT: The only person the Media fears more than @KariLake is @ChuckNorris. pic.twitter.com/4eqqiLNem0 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 6, 2022

Norris said Lake was “clearly the superior candidate” over her Democrat opponent, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

“FACT: The only person the Media fears more than @KariLake is @ChuckNorris,” read a tweet from Lake’s Twitter account on Sunday.

Norris also announced his support for Arizona Republican Blake Masters, who is in a neck-and-neck U.S. Senate race with Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

The action movie icon stated Masters “has far better leadership credentials and Skills than his political opponent to help all Arizonans.

Chuck Norris knows the results in Arizona before Fox News https://t.co/ISj5buZx8l — Blake Masters for U.S. Senate Press (@MastersPress) November 4, 2022

Norris endorsed a number of other Republicans running at the federal and state levels across the country:

Herschel Walker – GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia

– GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia Dr. Mehmet Oz – GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania

– GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania Gen. Don Bolduc – GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire

– GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) – GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin

– GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin J.D. Vance – GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio

– GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) – GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Florida

– GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Florida Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt – GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Nevada

– GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Nevada Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) – GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in North Carolina

– GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in North Carolina Tiffany Smiley –GOP candidatefor U.S. Senate in Washington

–GOP candidatefor U.S. Senate in Washington Joe O’Dea – GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Colorado

– GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Colorado Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) – GOP gubernatorial candidate in Florida

– GOP gubernatorial candidate in Florida California State Sen. Brian Dahle (R-1) – GOP gubernatorial candidate in California

– GOP gubernatorial candidate in California Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) – GOP gubernatorial candidate in Ohio

– GOP gubernatorial candidate in Ohio Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA) – GOP gubernatorial canidate in Iowa

– GOP gubernatorial canidate in Iowa Hung Cao – GOP candidate for Virginia’s Tenth Congressional District

– GOP candidate for Virginia’s Tenth Congressional District Texas State Rep. Tan Parker (R-63) – GOP State Senate candidate for Texas’s Twelfth District

– GOP State Senate candidate for Texas’s Twelfth District State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-CA) – GOP Candidate for California’s Sixth U.S. Congressional District

“Friends, this is a do-or-die midterm election. Please share this column on your social media and encourage everyone you know to get out to vote, by mail or in person, this upcoming election Nov. 8,” wrote Norris.