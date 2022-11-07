Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said that he would not support Mitch McConnell for Senate Majority Leader if the Republican Party takes back the Senate on Tuesday.

The senator made his declaration during a campaign stop on Monday, according to political reporter Galen Bacharier.

“I don’t imagine I will, no,” Hawley reportedly said when asked if he would support Mitch McConnell. “I’m not sure if any other senator will run or not. Nobody’s indicated they would. But my view is that we need new leadership in that position.”

Bacharier added that “Hawley ticked off a list of decisions over the last 2 years he disagreed on – Ukraine funding, infrastructure & public safety bills, campaign spending in AZ/NH. ‘I did not agree with the idea that you go out there and badmouth our own candidates in the middle of an election.'”

Hawley ticked off a list of decisions over the last 2 years he disagreed on – Ukraine funding, infrastructure & public safety bills, campaign spending in AZ/NH. "I did not agree with the idea that you go out there and badmouth our own candidates in the middle of an election." — Galen Bacharier (@galenbacharier) November 7, 2022