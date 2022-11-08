Former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has won her bid for governor in the state of Arkansas.

The Associated Press called the race for Sarah Huckabee Sanders shortly after the polls closed on Tuesday as she has been the projected winner leading into the midterm race.

“Sanders defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race for governor in her predominantly Republican home state, where former President Donald Trump remains popular,” the AP noted. “Sanders had been heavily favored to win the race, which also included Libertarian nominee Ricky Dale Harrington.”

“Sanders shattered state fundraising records with her campaign, which focused primarily on national issues,” it added. “Sanders, the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, regularly promised to use the office to fight President Joe Biden and the ‘radical left.'”

BREAKING: Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins election for governor in Arkansas. #APracecall at 7:30 p.m. CST. https://t.co/2nlgpji7ac — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 9, 2022

The Republican Governor’s Association celebrated Huckabee’s win on Tuesday night, hailing her as a “true conservative leader.”

“We are honored to welcome a tried-and-true conservative leader to our ranks who will carry on the legacy of great Republican leadership in Arkansas,” the RGA said. “Sarah is exactly the leader parents across Arkansas and the country set out to elect this November to restore excellence in education, support law enforcement, and address the issues top of mind for every hard-working Arkansan.”