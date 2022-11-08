Former President Donald Trump fired another warning shot at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, warning that he “could hurt himself very badly” if he ran in 2024.

The former president issued his warning during an interview with Fox News Digital published Tuesday.

“I don’t know if he is running. I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly. I really believe he could hurt himself badly,” Trump said. “I think he would be making a mistake, I think the base would not like it — I don’t think it would be good for the party.”

“Any of that stuff is not good — you have other people that possibly will run, I guess. I don’t know if he runs. If he runs, he runs,” he added.

Trump then alluded to exposing some dirt on DeSantis without specifying.

“I would tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering — I know more about him than anybody — other than, perhaps, his wife,” Trump said.

This marks the second time in less than a week that the former president has hit at Ron DeSantis after referring to him as “Ron DeSantimonious” during a rally over the weekend. The former president also said on Monday that he will make a “big announcement” next week, which most political experts have interpreted as a 2024 run announcement.

“I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15, at Mar-a-Lago, Florida,” Trump said.​ ​“We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow​.”