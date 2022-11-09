NBC News described gun control as “a winning issue” for Democrats by using exit polls to show that pro-gun control voters side heavily with the Democrats.

NBC News reported, “Fifty-six percent of 2022 voters support stricter gun control measures, while 40% oppose them.”

They then noted, “Among the proponents of stricter measures, 76% backed Democratic candidates while 22% favored Republicans.”

NBC News opined, “It’s a far cry from a decade ago, when Democrats tended to fear single-issue pro-gun voters would overwhelm gun control proponents and punish them at the ballot box for pursuing tougher laws against firearms.”

They pointed out that election results were “not final” at the time they offered their assessment of how being pro-gun control impacts the vote and they observed that the Republicans have “a plausible shot” at winning control of the House of Representatives.

In Texas, the Dallas Morning News noted that pro-gun control Democrat Beto O’Rourke was beat handily by pro-2A Gov. Greg Abbott (R), even though Beto made gun control and the May 24, 2022, Uvalde school shooting a central aspect to his campaign.

In Georgia, Democrat Stacey Abrams pledged more gun controls and lost to pro-2A Gov. Brian Kemp (R). And Abrams not only ran on gun control but had a record as a state legislature of pushing laws that would allow gun seizures.

